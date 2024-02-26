Paris court gives green light to Kretinsky-led bailout plan for Casino - consortium

Adds quotes, details

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Paris Commerce court on Monday gave the green light to a plan led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to bail out debt-ridden French retailer Casino CASP.PA under an accelerated protection procedure, the buyout consortium said.

"Following the uncertainty of the past weeks, and given that there was a risk of disappearing, the time has come to give resources and thus a new breath to the Casino Group, resized, reorganized, and debt-free," Kretinsky said in a statement.

"The road, paved with difficulties, is still long and will require a lot of effort from everyone, but I have no doubt about the success of our mission," he added.

(Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot, Piotr Lipinski; Editing by GV De Clercq)

