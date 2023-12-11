News & Insights

Paris court extends safeguard for Casino debt restructuring by two more months

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 11, 2023 — 04:56 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Paris commerce court on Monday extended the safeguard procedure Casino CASP.PA had entered in October to help finalise a deal to restructure its debt by further two months, the company and union representatives told Reuters.

The retailer, which has issued two profit warnings in recent months due to the worsening situation at its hypermarkets, is racing to complete a bailout deal to avoid bankruptcy early next year, when the new leadership team around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is set to take control of the group.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

