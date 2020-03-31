Paris Club to cancel $1.4 bln owed by Somalia in debt restructuring

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - The Paris Club of creditor nations agreed on Tuesday to restructure Somalia's debt, including immediately cancelling $1.4 billion owed by the impoverished Horn of Africa country.

Three decades of conflict have left Somalia all but cut off from the global financial system and relief from its debt is expected to open the way for new sources of financing for the impoverished country.

"The representatives of the Paris Club creditor countries agreed on 31 March 2020 with the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia to restructure its external public debt," the creditor grouping said in a statement.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leslie Adler)

