Paris Club ready to start debt relief for Sri Lanka

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

The Paris Club said on Friday it was ready to start the debt relief process for Sri Lanka.

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Paris Club said on Friday it was ready to start the debt relief process for Sri Lanka.

It reiterated its willingness to coordinate with non-Paris Club official bilateral creditors to provide the necessary financing assurances in a timely manner, the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters