Paris Club ready to start debt relief for Sri Lanka

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Paris Club said on Friday it was ready to start the debt relief process for Sri Lanka.

It reiterated its willingness to coordinate with non-Paris Club official bilateral creditors to provide the necessary financing assurances in a timely manner, the statement said.

