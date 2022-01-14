Paris Club of international creditors extends debt suspension for Yemen

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

The Paris Club of international creditors said on Friday that it had agreed to extend a debt suspension for Yemen.

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Paris Club of international creditors said on Friday that it had agreed to extend a debt suspension for Yemen.

Yemen's nearly seven-year-old conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and pushed Yemen to the verge of famine as the economy collapsed.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More