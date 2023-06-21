Paris Club - debt restructurings should take only 9 months

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The restructuring of low-income countries' debt is taking too long and creditors should take no longer than nine months to wrap up debt relief deals, the head of the Paris Club of creditor nations said on Wednesday.

G20 leaders agreed in late 2020 a common framework to speed up and simplify the restructuring of poor countries' debts, but so far only Chad has received debt relief under the programme.

Currently Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana are awaiting progress with Zambia's case the closest to fruition after defaulting on its debt 2-1/2 years ago.

"We've got to work within a reasonable amount of time, until now it's taken too long," Paris Club head Emmanuel Moulin told an annual debt conference at the French finance ministry, the permanent host of the club.

"We can't leave countries waiting for more than two years for a debt treatment," he added.

Western officials have repeatedly said that debt deals are being held up by China, which has become a major creditor for many low-income countries after years of heavy lending.

Moulin said that creditor countries should aim within three months of a debt relief request to be able to provide necessary assurances to the International Monetary Fund that they will restructure the debt, a crucial step in the process needed to unlock interim financing from the IMF.

Then creditors should be in a position to wrap up a restructuring deal for the country within six months, Moulin said, adding: "It is hard to justify taking longer than that."

France hosts nearly 40 leaders at a summit on Thursday and Friday about how to ease the debt burden on the most vulnerable countries while also freeing up billions of dollars for climate finance.

Moulin said that Zambia's creditors were close to being able to propose the terms of a deal to the southern African nation.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

