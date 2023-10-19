News & Insights

Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters, event management firms raided

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

October 19, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot, Dominique Vidalon, Blandine Henault for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Thursday their headquarters had been raided Wednesday by the country's national financial prosecutor and a judicial source said the raid, which also targeted event management firms, were part of an ongoing probe into alleged favoritism.

"Paris 2024 confirms that the PNF (Parquet national financier) visited its headquarters on Wednesday Oct. 18 and obtained all the information it requested," the organisers said in a statement.

"Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigation, as it has always done."

A judicial source said the raids were part of a probe opened into suspicion of "illegal taking of interest, favoritism and concealment" in the award of several contracts.

