Parian Global Management Increases Position in Vapotherm (VAPO)

Fintel reports that Parian Global Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.71MM shares of Vapotherm Inc (VAPO). This represents 6.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.45MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.82% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vapotherm is $1.48. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $2.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.82% from its latest reported closing price of $0.95.

The projected annual revenue for Vapotherm is $78MM, an increase of 10.78%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vapotherm. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 47.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAPO is 0.10%, a decrease of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.40% to 14,548K shares. The put/call ratio of VAPO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 2,557K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crow's Nest Holdings holds 1,631K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,340K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAPO by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 964K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAPO by 32.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAPO by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Vapotherm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vapotherm, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems.

