Parex Resources Reports Q3 Results and Dividend

November 05, 2024 — 08:06 pm EST

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) has released an update.

Parex Resources reported its third-quarter financial results, highlighting a funds flow of $152 million and an increase in its production guidance for 2024. The company announced a Q4 2024 dividend of C$0.385 per share and emphasized a focus on improving production efficiency and enhancing capital returns. Despite lower than expected results, Parex is committed to safe and reliable production as it transitions into 2025.

Stocks mentioned

PARXF

