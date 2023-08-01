Parex Resources (PARXF) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 27.48

The average one-year price target for Parex Resources (OTC:PARXF) has been revised to 27.48 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 26.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.02 to a high of 36.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.17% from the latest reported closing price of 21.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parex Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARXF is 0.43%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.73% to 24,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNKLX - Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds 4,019K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 7.91% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 2,824K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing an increase of 42.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 101.52% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 45.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 17.53% over the last quarter.

FVDFX - Fidelity Value Discovery Fund holds 1,003K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 23.78% over the last quarter.

