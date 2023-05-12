Parex Resources (PARXF) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Parex Resources said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parex Resources. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARXF is 0.40%, a decrease of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 25,945K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parex Resources is 26.56. The forecasts range from a low of 21.20 to a high of $37.78. The average price target represents an increase of 73.03% from its latest reported closing price of 15.35.

The projected annual revenue for Parex Resources is 1,272MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNKLX - Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds 4,065K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,186K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 2,318K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 1,630K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 9.19% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARXF by 10.41% over the last quarter.

