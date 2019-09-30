Parex Resources Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Parex Resources Inc (TSX: PXT.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.39, changing hands as low as $20.26 per share. Parex Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.62 per share, with $23.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.34.

