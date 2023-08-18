Parex Resources Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Parex Resources Inc (TSX: PXT.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.22, changing hands as low as $24.05 per share. Parex Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.81 per share, with $30.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.35.

