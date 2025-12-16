PARETO SECURITIES AS Maintains SoftwareOne Holding (SWONF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, PARETO SECURITIES AS maintained coverage of SoftwareOne Holding (OTCPK:SWONF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.43% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SoftwareOne Holding is $10.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.70 to a high of $12.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.43% from its latest reported closing price of $18.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SoftwareOne Holding is 1,315MM, an increase of 35.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftwareOne Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWONF is 0.04%, an increase of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 7,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,212K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 65.19% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 897K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 1.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 856K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 33.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 384K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing a decrease of 80.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 38.28% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 292K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWONF by 66.71% over the last quarter.

