PARETO SECURITIES AS Downgrades NOTE AB (OM:NOTE)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, PARETO SECURITIES AS downgraded their outlook for NOTE AB (OM:NOTE) from Buy to Hold.

NOTE AB Maintains 4.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.19%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOTE AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE is 0.01%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 91K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 20.61% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 10.14% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 31.13% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

