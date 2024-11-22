Pareto Securities Downgrades Golden Ocean Group (OB:GOGL)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Pareto Securities downgraded their outlook for Golden Ocean Group (OB:GOGL) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Ocean Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOGL is 0.07%, an increase of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 69,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 7,487K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 6,783K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,498K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 4.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,887K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,752K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOGL by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.