Pareto Securities Downgrades Golden Ocean Group (LSE:0RII)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Pareto Securities downgraded their outlook for Golden Ocean Group (LSE:0RII) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.25% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Golden Ocean Group is 99.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 77.73 GBX to a high of 115.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 35.25% from its latest reported closing price of 73.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Ocean Group is 744MM, a decrease of 23.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Ocean Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RII is 0.07%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 69,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 7,487K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 6,783K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,498K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RII by 4.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,887K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RII by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,752K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RII by 8.87% over the last quarter.

