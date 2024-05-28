Pareto Bank Appoints New CFO

Pareto Bank ASA (DE:8PB) has released an update.

Pareto Bank ASA has announced that Vegard Toverud will take over as Chief Financial Officer from September 1, 2024. Toverud brings a wealth of experience from his time as a consultant and his 14-year tenure as a senior partner and bank analyst at Pareto Securities.

