Pareto Bank Announces New Bond Interest Rate

May 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Pareto Bank ASA (DE:8PB) has released an update.

Pareto Bank ASA has set a new bond interest rate of 5.6% for the period from June 4, 2024, to September 4, 2024, in line with their bond agreement terms. The details of the new rate for the bond, identified by ticker PARB36 PRO, have been registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository.

