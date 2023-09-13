Parents challenge Massachusetts' school district's gender identity policy

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday wrestled with whether to revive a lawsuit by two parents challenging a Massachusetts’ school district policy to not disclose students’ gender identities expressed at school to their families without their consent.

The parents' lawyer told the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that staff at a school in Ludlow, Massachusetts, withheld from them that their two children had begun using different names or pronouns during class hours, in violation of the parents' constitutional rights to direct the care of their children.

"When children say they are identifying by something other than their sex at school, do they become mere creatures of the state or do their fit parents still have a fundamental right to make decisions regarding their care?" Mary McAlister, a lawyer at the conservative Child & Parental Rights Campaign, asked.

McAlister said the answer was no, and that a lower-court judge misapplied a legal standard to assess whether the school's behavior "shocked the conscience" and violated their due process rights under the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

The case is one of several over whether schools can respect the requests of children who are transgender or use a name or pronoun different than what is on their birth certificates to not out them to their parents without their consent.

More than 1,040 school districts in 37 states discourage or bar staff from telling parents about a student's transgender status or gender identity without their permission, according to the conservative group Parents Defending Education.

In the Massachusetts case, parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri alleged that staff at Baird Middle School kept secret that their 12-year-old had identified as genderqueer and announced a new preferred name and that their 11-year-old began using a new name too.

David Lawless, a lawyer for the Ludlow School Committee, said the policy complied with Massachusetts law, which does not require gender identities to be disclosed to parents.

He said the parents were arguing for a right to information that could be applied to all sorts of other details about students that school officials learn, putting them in an "untenable" situation of sorting out constantly what is important enough to share.

That argument faced pushback from U.S. Circuit Judge Julie Rikelman, who said "gender identity is clearly very important to everyone and there are many things that happen in school every day that qualify as less than that."

But Rikelman and other members of the three-judge panel expressed skepticism that the parents had sufficiently alleged a violation of their rights, with U.S. Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez saying they were "conflating" case law to make their case.

Lipez said the allegation that the parents were robbed of their right to direct the mental health care of their children appeared to be a "a classic form of a conclusion assertion" given a lack of any claim the children had gender dysphoria.

The case is Foote v. Ludlow School Committee, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-1069.

For the parents: Mary McAlister of Child & Parental Rights Campaign

For Ludlow School Committee: David Lawless of Robinson Donovan

Read more:

California sues school district over its transgender notification policy

Parents cannot challenge school gender identity policy, US court rules

(Reporting by Nate Raymond)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.