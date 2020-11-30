Parent of Troubled BitMEX Names a Former Stock Exchange Chief Its New CEO

100x Group, the holding group for HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the embattled BitMEX cryptocurrency derivatives platform, named Alexander Hoptner as the CEO.

Announced Tuesday, Hoptner will become head of the Seychelles-registered holding group, effective January 2021.

Hoptner is the former CEO of the German stock exchange Borse Stuttgart GmbH and more recently liquidity provider Euwax AG, which he has led since 2018.

The reshuffle from the group’s head comes at a time when 100x’s original founders have been embroiled in a civil lawsuit over allegations of facilitating unregistered trading and other violations.

See also: BitMEX Accelerates Mandatory ID Verification After Charges of Lax Anti-Money Laundering Controls

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.