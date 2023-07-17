News & Insights

Markets
PRDS

Pardes Biosciences To Be Acquired By MediPacific; Pardes Up In Pre-market

July 17, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (PRDS), announced on Monday, that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with a unit of MediPacific to be acquired for a price not less than $2.02 per share in cash and an additional cash amount of not more than $0.17 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Under the merger agreement terms, a unit of MediPacific will commence a tender offer by July 28 to acquire the outstanding shares of Pardes. The merger might consider contingent value rights associated with any future monetization of its COVID-19 antiviral portfolio and related intellectual property.

The purchaser will also receive the right to 80 percent of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of Pardes' programs and assets effected within five years of closing.

In pre-market activity, shares of Pardes are trading at $2.11, up 14.05% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.