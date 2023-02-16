Parcl Launches Real Estate Investment Platform

Parcl recently announced the launch of the real estate investment platform Parcl Protocol, allowing users to trade the price movements of real estate markets around the world. Its users can now invest in or trade specific geographical markets, which can be used for directional investment and hedging strategies in a traditionally opaque and walled-off asset class. Parcl is a digital real estate protocol built on Solana, a blockchain specifically designed to host decentralized and scalable applications. Through the Parcl Protocol and leveraging data provided by Parcl Labs, Parcl facilitates real estate investment. It provides exposure to cities in the United States such as New York City, Miami, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, while international cities such as Paris, London, and Singapore will be coming later this year. Users can browse global real estate markets, gain detailed insights, and have the opportunity to either buy or short real estate markets based on whether they think the real-world property values will increase or decrease. The platform is also built differently than other real estate platforms such as Yieldstreet, RealT, or Fundrise as it takes a new approach to increase liquidity and improve scale by using derivatives. The derivatives can improve diversification and add stability to a portfolio.

