ParaZero Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

ParaZero Technologies has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Quiver AI Summary

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, as outlined in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The company received a notice from Nasdaq confirming that its ordinary shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market after maintaining a closing bid price of over $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days, from June 6 to June 23, 2025. Founded in 2014, ParaZero focuses on developing safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS applications, and is committed to enabling safe flight operations. This recent compliance reaffirms the company's adherence to listing standards.

Potential Positives

ParaZero Technologies has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, ensuring that its shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company successfully maintained a closing bid price greater than $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive trading days, demonstrating a positive trend in its stock performance.

Regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards reflects positively on the company's financial health and operational stability.

This compliance enhances investor confidence and may attract new investors, potentially improving market perception of ParaZero Technologies.

Potential Negatives

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq, the necessity of addressing a prior deficiency in bid price may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and long-term viability.



Forward-looking statements introduce uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, implying potential risks that existing and prospective investors should be aware of.



The press release highlights compliance recovery rather than growth or new achievements, which could be perceived as a lack of positive momentum in the company's overall operations.

FAQ

What is ParaZero Technologies focused on?

ParaZero Technologies focuses on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems.

When did ParaZero regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards?

ParaZero regained compliance with Nasdaq listing standards on June 25, 2025.

What is Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)?

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 for continued listing.

How long did ParaZero meet the bid price requirement?

ParaZero met the bid price requirement for 10 consecutive trading days from June 6 to June 23, 2025.

What are ParaZero's primary products?

ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems for safe flight operations and various military applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRZO stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Kfar Saba, Israel, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems, today announced that it has received a written notice from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). ParaZero is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





To regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. From June 6, 2025 through June 23, 2025, a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was greater than $1.00 per share. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.







About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations







michal@efraty.com







ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 1st HaTachana St.





Kfar Saba, Israel 4453001





P: +972-502753666 | E:



contact@parazero.com













This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.