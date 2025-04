ParaZero Technologies Receives Israeli Defense Ministry Approval for DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System in Collaboration with Heven Drones

ParaZero received Israeli defense marketing approval for its DropAir Precision Airdrop System, enhancing global collaboration and market opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. announced that it has received marketing approval from the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Defense Export Controls Agency for its DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System, developed in partnership with U.S.-based Heven Drones. This approval permits ParaZero and Heven to market their joint aerial delivery solution to global clients in commercial, defense, and humanitarian sectors. The DropAir system, which integrates with Heven's advanced UAVs, ensures accurate and safe delivery of critical payloads to hard-to-reach locations. Executives from both companies emphasized the significance of this achievement in expanding their collaboration and addressing essential missions in logistics and disaster relief. This development is expected to enhance ParaZero's growth strategy by accessing new international markets.

Potential Positives

ParaZero received official marketing approval for the DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, enabling access to new markets.

The collaboration with Heven Drones enhances ParaZero's offerings, allowing the ongoing marketing of the integrated drone solution for various critical operations.

The DropAir system is designed for precise and safe delivery of essential payloads, which could attract clients in defense, logistics, and humanitarian sectors.

Potential Negatives

While receiving approval from the Israeli Ministry of Defense is a positive development, the press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which inherently carry risks and uncertainties. This may lead to skepticism from investors regarding the company’s ability to achieve its projected growth and market expansion.

The mention of "actual results may differ materially from what is expressed" raises concerns about the reliability of the company's future performance, which could affect investor confidence.

Potential over-reliance on collaboration with Heven Drones could pose a risk if this partnership does not yield the expected outcomes, affecting ParaZero’s market position and financial performance.

FAQ

What is the DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System?

The DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System is a joint solution by ParaZero and Heven for accurate aerial delivery of payloads.

Who approved the marketing of the DropAir system?

The Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) approved the marketing of the DropAir system.

What sectors can benefit from the DropAir system?

The DropAir system can benefit commercial, defense, and humanitarian sectors by enabling safe aerial delivery.

How does ParaZero ensure safety in drone operations?

ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems for safe flight operations over populated areas and for military applications.

What is Heven’s focus in drone manufacturing?

Heven specializes in creating custom autonomous UAV platforms designed for critical missions in harsh environments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRZO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems, announced recently that official marketing approval from the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) was received for the DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System, developed in collaboration with Heven Drones (“Heven”).





Heven is a leading U.S. drone manufacturer with roots in Israel that specializes in custom autonomous UAV platforms. This authorization from DECA enables ParaZero and Heven to actively market their joint DropAir-integrated solution to global clients across commercial, defense, and humanitarian sectors.





The DropAir system, integrated with Heven’s advanced UAVs, enables accurate and safe aerial delivery of critical payloads, including medical supplies, tactical equipment, and humanitarian aid. The combined solution is designed for autonomous deployment, enhanced safety, and mission-critical precision—especially in hard-to-reach or hazardous environments.





“Receiving DECA approval for our DropAir system and Heven integration is a major achievment,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “It validates the system’s compliance with export regulations and paves the way for expanded collaboration with defense, logistics, and emergency response customers worldwide.”





"At Heven, we are focused on building a drone ecosystem that can support the most critical of missions - from contested logistics to disaster relief - in the most hostile environments,” said Heven CEO Bentzion Levinson. “In ParaZero, we have found a partner that shares our commitment to precision and mission success. We congratulate them on this milestone and look forward to our ongoing collaboration."





A live demonstration of the DropAir-Heven integration can be viewed here:



Watch







This approval is expected to support ParaZero’s growth strategy by opening new international markets for its precision aerial delivery solution and strengthening its partnerships with innovative UAV manufacturers.







About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/



.







About Heven







Based in Miami, FL, Heven was founded in 2019 with a clear vision: To unlock the immense potential of the drone economy. Heven’s hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones are designed with endurance and adaptability in mind. Built for the most complex missions, Heven’s drones operate anywhere—efficiently, quietly, and reliably— providing the warfighter with the technology to get the job done.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses expanded collaboration with defense, logistics, and emergency response customers worldwide and its growth strategy of opening new international markets for its precision aerial delivery solution and strengthening its partnerships with innovative UAV manufacturers. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations







michal@efraty.com







ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 30 Dov Hoz, Kiryat Ono, Israel 5555626





P: +972-36885252 | E:



contact@parazero.com



| F: +972-3-688-5246



