ParaZero Technologies Receives First Order from ABOT for SafeAir Parachute Recovery Systems in France

ParaZero Technologies and ABOT partner to distribute SafeAir products in France, enhancing drone safety solutions in various industries.

Quiver AI Summary

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has announced its first order from ABOT, a major French drone distributor, as part of a newly established partnership aimed at enhancing the availability of ParaZero’s SafeAirTM parachute recovery systems in France. The collaboration includes the launch of a new brand, ABOT-PZ SafeAir, to cater to local market needs. ParaZero's SafeAir system, which includes features for autonomous parachute deployment and real-time monitoring, offers a vital safety solution for commercial drone operations, especially in urban areas. This partnership follows ParaZero’s achievement of CE Class C5 certification, enabling the integration of SafeAir into drones for European operational approval. The agreement is anticipated to boost the adoption of drone safety technologies across various sectors in France.

Potential Positives

ParaZero Technologies has secured its first order from a strategic partnership with ABOT, a leading French drone distributor, enhancing its market presence in France.

The partnership aims to promote the SafeAir parachute recovery systems, crucial for expanding drone safety technologies in urban and high-risk environments.

ParaZero achieved CE Class C5 certification, a significant regulatory milestone that enables its safety systems to meet European operational standards, unlocking growth opportunities in the European market.

The collaboration is anticipated to boost the adoption of drone safety technologies across various industries, including emergency response and urban air mobility, demonstrating the product's versatility and market demand.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty in achieving the projected growth and adoption of drone safety technologies, which may lead to investor skepticism.



The mention of risks and uncertainties, as detailed in prior filings with the SEC, may cast doubt on the stability and future performance of the company’s operations.



The caution about not guaranteeing the achievement of stated expectations may raise concerns among stakeholders about the company's credibility and the viability of its future plans.

FAQ

What is the partnership between ParaZero and ABOT?

ParaZero has partnered with ABOT, a major drone distributor in France, to expand its safety systems in the French market.

What is the SafeAir system?

SafeAir is a drone safety solution featuring autonomous parachute deployment, real-time monitoring, and advanced failure detection for safe operations.

What significance does the CE Class C5 certification hold?

The CE Class C5 certification allows SafeAir to be integrated into drones under EASA regulations, enhancing safety in European operations.

How will this partnership benefit the drone industry?

The collaboration is expected to accelerate the adoption of drone safety technologies in sectors like industrial inspections and emergency response.

When was ParaZero Technologies founded?

ParaZero was founded in 2014 by a group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans focused on safety systems.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRZO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, announced that is has received its first order from the strategic partnership that the company recently announced that it entered into with ABOT, one of France’s largest drone distributors of advanced drone solutions for various industries. This partnership, announced earlier this month, was established as part of the company's effort to expand the availability of its cutting-edge SafeAir



TM



parachute recovery systems in the French market. Under this new collaboration, ABOT will become an official reseller of ParaZero’s SafeAir products in France, with the two companies jointly launching a new brand, ABOT-PZ SafeAir, to align with local market preferences.





ParaZero’s SafeAir system is a state-of-the-art drone safety solution designed to enable safe and legal drone operations in urban and high-risk environments. The system features an autonomous parachute deployment mechanism, real-time monitoring and advanced failure detection, ensuring a controlled descent in the event of an emergency. SafeAir provides a critical safety layer for commercial drone operations, supporting compliance with global aviation regulations.





The collaboration was made possible by ParaZero’s recent regulatory achievement of the CE Class C5 certification, a key regulatory milestone that unlocks significant growth opportunities in the European market. This certification allows ParaZero’s SafeAir system to be integrated into drones seeking approval for specific operational risk assessment (SORA) scenarios under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) framework, facilitating safer and more scalable drone operations in Europe.





ABOT has placed its first order under the new agreement, reinforcing strong demand for ParaZero’s safety solutions in France. The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of drone safety technologies in various sectors, including industrial inspections, emergency response and urban air mobility.







About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops and manufactures smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/









About ABOT







ABOT Professional Drones is a leading French company specializing in the distribution of advanced drone solutions for various industries. ABOT has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality solutions to meet the specific needs of professionals in sectors such as public safety, energy, agriculture and surveying. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including drone sales, training, and technical support. ABOT's team of experts collaborates closely with clients to deliver customized solutions that enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Recognized for its expertise and reliability, ABOT continues to be at the forefront of the professional drone industry in France and beyond.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how the partnership with ABOT is expected to accelerate the adoption of drone safety technologies in various sectors, including industrial inspections, emergency response and urban air mobility. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations









michal@efraty.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.