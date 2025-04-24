ParaZero Technologies Receives Expanded European Regulatory Approval for SafeAir™ System on Mavic 3 Pro and Pro Cine Drones

ParaZero expands regulatory approval for its SafeAir system, now covering Mavic 3 Pro and Pro Cine for urban drone operations.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has announced the expanded regulatory approval of its SafeAir™ system for DJI's Mavic 3 series drones, including the Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine, allowing for enhanced drone operations in urban and sensitive areas. This development completes the Class C5 conformity for the entire Mavic 3 series, enabling specific category operations under European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidelines. The SafeAir system features autonomous emergency response capabilities, such as real-time flight monitoring and a patented ballistic parachute, aimed at ensuring safe drone flights over populated areas. This milestone reflects ParaZero’s commitment to advancing safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial operations.

Potential Positives

Expanded regulatory compliance allows for enhanced operational permissions for drone operations in urban and sensitive areas, potentially increasing market opportunities.

Completion of Class C5 conformity for the entire Mavic 3 series reinforces ParaZero's position as a leader in drone safety systems.

The SafeAir™ system's autonomous emergency response features position ParaZero as a key player in enhancing drone safety, appealing to enterprise clients.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements that are inherently uncertain, potentially indicating that the company's future performance is not guaranteed.

No specific details are provided on the actual commercial impact or market reception of the newly approved drones, which may raise questions about the effectiveness of the announcement.

The announcement does not address potential regulatory challenges or competition in the drone safety market, which could affect the company's position moving forward.

FAQ

What recent certification did ParaZero Technologies achieve?

ParaZero Technologies expanded its European regulatory compliance under Class C5 for its SafeAir™ system for the Mavic 3 drone series.

Which DJI drones are now included in the Class C5 conformity?

The Class C5 conformity now includes Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine, alongside Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal.

What operational permissions does the Class C5 compliance provide?

Class C5 compliance allows enhanced operational permissions for drone missions in urban and sensitive airspace under EASA guidelines.

What features does the SafeAir™ system offer?

The SafeAir™ system provides autonomous emergency response features including real-time flight monitoring and a patented ballistic parachute system.

How does ParaZero support drone safety in urban environments?

ParaZero designs smart autonomous parachute safety systems that enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond visual line of sight.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems, recently announced a significant milestone: the extension of its European regulatory compliance under Class C5 for its SafeAir™ system designed for DJI’s Mavic 3 drone series.





With this newly expanded certification, as previously announced, ParaZero has now completed full Class C5 conformity for DJI Mavic 3 series, including:







This certification extension follows confirmation that the Mavic 3 Pro and Pro Cine units now carry Class C2 markings from DJI, making them eligible for enhanced operational permissions under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidelines for urban and sensitive airspace operations.





Class C5 conformity enables drone operations under the Specific Category in Europe, particularly for missions that require flying in dense urban areas, as outlined in EASA’s guidelines. ParaZero’s SafeAir system provides autonomous emergency response features including real-time flight monitoring, situational awareness, and a patented ballistic parachute system.







