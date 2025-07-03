ParaZero Technologies Ltd. Secures Follow-On Order for SafeAir™ Drone Safety Systems in Australia

ParaZero Technologies received a follow-on order for SafeAir™ systems from an Australian distributor, enhancing drone safety compliance.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. announced a follow-on order for its SafeAir™ drone safety systems from a major Australian drone technology distributor. This order includes SafeAir™ systems for popular DJI drone platforms used in commercial sectors, law enforcement, and search and rescue, reflecting ParaZero’s expanding presence in Australia following an initial order in late 2024. The SafeAir system, which autonomously detects flight anomalies and deploys a parachute in case of failure, enhances operational safety and helps operators comply with evolving drone regulations, particularly for flights near people. CEO Boaz Shetzer highlighted the trust in ParaZero’s technologies and the industry's increasing focus on safety and regulatory compliance.

ParaZero received a follow-on order for its SafeAir™ drone safety systems from a leading Australian drone technology distributor, indicating strong market demand and confidence in the company's products.

The SafeAir™ systems are gaining traction across various sectors, including commercial, law enforcement, and search and rescue, which expands ParaZero's market presence and diversification.

Operational safety credits granted by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) for operators using the SafeAir System enhance the product's appeal for commercial drone flights over populated areas, reinforcing safety and regulatory compliance.

The repeat order demonstrates the ongoing trust and relationship between ParaZero and its partners, which could lead to further business opportunities and partnerships in the future.

Despite the positive order for SafeAir™ systems, the press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements that indicate uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and market position.



The company acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect their expectations, which may deter investors looking for stable growth prospects.



The statement implies a reliance on evolving drone regulations for business growth, which can be an unstable factor considering regulatory landscapes can change unpredictably.

What is ParaZero Technologies focused on?

ParaZero Technologies specializes in safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems.

What is the SafeAir™ system used for?

The SafeAir™ system autonomously detects flight anomalies and deploys a parachute to reduce injury or damage risks.

Who has placed a follow-on order for SafeAir™ systems?

A leading Australian drone technology distributor has placed a follow-on order for SafeAir™ systems for DJI platforms.

What is significant about SafeAir's recognition by CASA?

SafeAir systems are recognized by CASA, allowing safer commercial drone flights over populated areas in Australia.

When did ParaZero first enter the Australian market?

ParaZero began its presence in the Australian market with an initial procurement by the distributor in late 2024.

Kfar Saba, Israel, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems today announced that it has received a follow-on order for its SafeAir™ drone safety systems from a leading Australian drone technology distributor. This new order specifically includes SafeAir™ systems for widely deployed DJI platforms across various commercial, law enforcement, search and rescue and other governmental sectors.





This order follows the distributor’s initial procurement in late 2024, which marked ParaZero’s growing presence in the Australian market. The distributor continues to expand its offering of CASA-recognized SafeAir systems to meet increasing demand driven by evolving drone regulations and the need for safety-assured operations.





ParaZero’s SafeAir system is designed to autonomously detect flight anomalies and deploy a parachute in the event of failure, significantly reducing the risk of injury or damage. Operational safety credit granted by Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to operators specifically using the SafeAir System have made it a key enabler for commercial drone flights over or near people and populated areas across Australia.





“This follow-on order highlights the continued trust our partners place in ParaZero’s safety technologies,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “The adoption of SafeAir for DJI’s drones reflects the industry’s growing focus on regulatory compliance and operational safety, especially for widely-used drone platforms.”







About ParaZero Technologies









ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial



unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/



.







