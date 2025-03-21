News & Insights

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. Reports 50% Increase in Sales and Strategic Advances in Defense and Commercial Drone Markets for 2024

March 21, 2025 — 04:50 pm EDT

ParaZero Technologies reports 50.2% sales growth and advancements in defense solutions for 2024, despite increased losses.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 50.2% increase in sales, reaching $932,154, driven by a shift towards OEM integrations and recurring revenues. The company strengthened its cash position early in 2025 with a direct offering generating approximately $3.1 million. In 2024, ParaZero expanded in the defense sector, introducing the DropAir Precision Airdrop System and advancing its Counter-UAS solutions, both of which received approvals from Israeli defense authorities. The company also made significant developments in its commercial operations, securing orders from U.S. and Australian clients. Despite these successes, ParaZero reported a net loss of $11.1 million for 2024, largely due to increased operating expenses and changes in fair value of related liabilities, reflecting the costs of growth and innovation efforts in both the defense and urban mobility sectors.

Potential Positives

  • Sales increased by 50.2% to $932,154 in 2024, demonstrating significant growth driven by shifts towards OEM integrations.
  • Strengthened cash position with approximately $3.1 million from a registered direct offering and $1.3 million from warrant exercises since early 2025.
  • Successful launch and testing of the DropAir Precision Airdrop System in collaboration with a leading drone company and the Israeli Ministry of Defense.
  • Achieved regulatory approvals including the Design Verification Report from EASA for safety kits, enhancing credibility and market readiness of products.

Potential Negatives

  • Cost of sales increased by 83.3% compared to the previous year, significantly outpacing revenue growth, which raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency.
  • Research and development expenses saw a dramatic increase of 237%, indicating potentially unsustainable expenditure levels in relation to overall sales.
  • The net loss for the year rose to over $11 million, a 193% increase compared to the prior year, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties and increasing operational losses.

FAQ

What were ParaZero's sales in 2024?

ParaZero's sales increased by 50.2% to $932,154 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How did ParaZero strengthen its cash position in 2025?

The company raised approximately $3.1 million from a registered direct offering and $1.3 million from warrant exercises.

What is the DropAir Precision Airdrop System?

It is a system developed for rapid delivery of blood transfusions in high-risk operational zones.

What regulatory approvals did ParaZero receive in 2024?

ParaZero obtained a Design Verification Report from EASA for its SafeAir M-300 Pro and M-350 Pro parachute safety kits.

How did the company perform financially in 2024?

ParaZero reported a net loss of $11,054,230 for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to increased operating expenses.

$PRZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRZO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, reported today its financial results for year ended December 31, 2024.




Key Highlights of ParaZero’s Achievements in 202


4 & Recent Highlights:




  • Sales increased by 50.2% to $932,154 for the year ended December 31, 2024, mainly thanks to shifting towards sales to OEM integrations, which couples with recuring revenues in addition to the traditional aftermarket segment.


  • Since the beginning of 2025, the Company has significantly strengthened its cash position by completing a registered direct offering of aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.1 million, in addition to receiving $1.3 million in proceeds from warrant exercises.




Expanded operations in the defense sector & Recent Highlights:




  • During 2024, the company enhanced its penetration to the defense market with new developments and collaborations. The company launched its

    DropAir - Precision Airdrop System

    for rapid delivery of blood transfusions in high-risk operational zones. ParaZero successfully tested the system in collaboration with a leading drone company and moved forward to phase II of the project with Israeli Ministry of Defense.


  • The company continued to advance its

    Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solution

    , securing new orders, including from a Tier-1 defense customer.


  • Both systems gained approvals from the Israeli Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA), under the Israel Ministry of Defense (MOD).




Commercial developments:



ParaZero continued to establish its position as a leader in safety systems for urban mobility and aerial vehicles.




  • The company launched number of new collaborations that led to new orders, including a $187,000 purchase order from a U.S.-based Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company.


  • In addition, it successfully delivered a special drone safety system project for a leading Fortune 500 automotive manufacturer as part of the customer's proprietary drone program.


  • ParaZero received a significant order from a leading Australian distributor, strengthening its presence in Australia.


  • ParaZero announced its expansion in the U.S. through collaboration with one of North America’s largest drone distributors, Drone Nerds, to promote and sell ParaZero’s products.




Regulatory approval:



The Company continues to facilitate its customers in achieving regulatory approvals for their operations as well as securing new approvals for its solutions.




  • ParaZero received the prestigious Design Verification Report (DVR) approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its SafeAir M-300 Pro and SafeAir M-350 Pro parachute safety kits. Its SafeAir systems, integrated with the DJI Matrice 350, DJI Mavic 3T and DJI Mavic 3E, have successfully achieved CE Class C5 compliance.


  • The company also announced that a leading drone solutions provider, utilizing ParaZero’s advanced safety technology, secured a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver to conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations.



“2024 was a year of advancements for ParaZero, as recent geopolitical events have demonstrated the growing reliance on drones in modern warfare, both as offensive tools and as critical assets for delivering essential supplies in high-risk operational zones. At ParaZero, we have spent over a decade developing and refining our innovative, patent-protected technologies to address these evolving threats,” stated Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “I am proud of the company’s ability to successfully translate our innovation to meet the new needs of our customers and the market.”



Shetzer added, “Our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and safety is evident in our recent accomplishments, including strategic collaborations in the defense, urban mobility and aerial vehicle sectors, the successful advancement of our new DropAir Precision Airdrop System, the late-stage development of our C-UAS solution and our leadership in regulatory achievements.”




Full Year 202


4 Financial Highlights:




  • Sales increased by $311,646, or 50.2%, to $932,154 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $620,508 for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was mainly attributed to that fact, that the company shifted towards sales to OEMs integrations that contributed to a higher volume of sales rather than to the aftermarket segment. This shift is accompanied with recuring revenues.


  • Cost of sales increased by $397,251, or 83.3%, to $873,861 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $476,610 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the volume of sales during the year ended December 31, 2024 and an inventory write off of approximately $114,680


  • Research and development expenses increased by $1,506,552, or 237%, to $2,143,353 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $636,801 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase resulted mainly from labor costs of $843,881 accompanied an increase in by materials and experiments costs of $386,839.


  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by $593,099, or 121.6%, to $1,081,003 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $487,904 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase resulted mainly from labor, professional services and more subcontractors’ costs of $449,788 accompanied an increase in by travel and conferences participation costs of $122,288.


  • General and administrative expenses increased by $927,128, or 62.9%, to $2,400,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1,472,872 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase resulted mainly from professional services rendered after the IPO and costs associated with becoming a public company.


  • Other finance income, net was $200,724 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to finance income, net of $210,675 for the year ended December 31, 2023. Other finance income, net, primarily includes income from interest on deposits and exchange rate differences.


  • Net loss and comprehensive loss increased by $7,282,851, or 193%, to $11,054,230 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $3,771,379 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was the result of an increase of mainly a non-cash item, changes in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities, along with an increase in operating expenses, as described above.




  • The loss per share in 2024, was $0.99 compared to net loss per share of $0.77 in 2023.


  • As of December 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents was approximately $4.2 million and the company’s total shareholders’ deficit was approximately $0.3 million.



As a result of the warrant exercise and registered direct offering in January 2025 and February 2025, and as of the date of this current report, the Company believes it has stockholders’ equity of $3.6 million.



A copy of ParaZero’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on ParaZero’s investor relations website at https://parazero.com/investor-relations/. ParaZero will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request at michal@efraty.com.




About ParaZero Technologies



ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit

https://parazero.com/




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.




Investor Relations Contact:



Michal Efraty


Investor Relations


michal@efraty.com



ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 30 Dov Hoz, Kiryat Ono, Israel 5555626


P: +972-36885252 | E: contact@parazero.com | F: +972-3-688-5246











ParaZero Technologies Ltd.






BALANCE SHEET






(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)



































































































































































































































Note




December 31,


2024







December 31,


2023




ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:








Cash and cash equivalents




4,178,866



7,428,405

Trade receivables




114,564



22,376

Other current assets

3,4


421,919



651,560

Inventories

5


394,193



264,468


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS




5,109,542



8,366,809













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:










Restricted Deposit

2Z


68,001






Prepaid expenses, net of current portion




33,333






Operating lease right-of-use asset

6


418,790



8,127

Property and equipment, net

7


107,906



49,981


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS




628,030



58,108













TOTAL ASSETS




5,737,572



8,424,917
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)























































































































































































































































































Note




December 31,


2024







December 31,


2023




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)









CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Trade payables




184,247



56,682

Operating lease liabilities

6


202,563



7,543

Other current liabilities

9


933,995



690,861


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES




1,320,805



755,086













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:










Derivative warrant liabilities

13A


4,511,491



1,564,773

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion




216,917



0


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES




4,728,408



1,564,773













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT):










Ordinary shares, NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized 200,000,000 and 25,000,000 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Issued and outstanding 12,817,092 and 10,073,956 shares as of December 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, respectively

10A


72,061



56,227

Additional paid-in capital




29,093,585



24,471,888

Accumulated losses




(29,477,287
)


(18,423,057
)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)




(311,641
)


6,105,058













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)




5,737,572



8,424,917












STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS






(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)




















































































































































































































































































































































Year ended December 31,










Note




2024







2023







2022



Sales

11


932,154



620,508



560,118

Cost of Sales




873,861



476,610



337,565


Gross profit




58,293



143,898



222,553

Research and development expenses




2,143,353



636,801



640,328

Selling and marketing expenses




1,081,003



487,904



264,728

General and administrative expenses




2,400,000



1,472,872



766,711

Initial public offering expenses









345,925



389,396


Operating loss




5,566,063



2,799,604



1,838,610

Change in fair value of convertible notes

8C1







504,976






Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities

13A


5,688,891



277,600






Issuance expenses attributable to derivate warrant liability

10B







247,129






Interest expenses on related party loan

15







152,745



17,386

Other finance income, net




(200,724
)


(210,675
)


(202,958
)

















Net loss and comprehensive loss




11,054,230



3,771,379



1,653,038

















Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted




0.99



0.77



0.49


Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted (*)




11,129,978



4,891,071



3,349,071












STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)






(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ordinary shares







Additional














Number of


shares







Amount







paid-in


Capital







Accumulated


Losses







Total








U.S. dollars




BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021







359,743










1,945










6,380,403










(12,998,640

)







(6,616,292

)

Conversion of Former Parent Company’s debt into ordinary shares and warrants


3,237,699



19,511



6,403,797








6,423,308

Stock based compensation












91,377








91,377

Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions












112,715








112,715

Comprehensive

















(1,653,038
)


(1,653,038
)


BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022







3,597,442










21,456










12,988,292










(14,651,678

)







(1,641,930

)

Stock based compensation












490,015








490,015

Conversion of convertible note into ordinary shares


504,976



2,734



2,017,170








2,019,904

Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants upon initial public offering, net of issuance costs


1,950,000



10,561



5,919,064








5,929,625

Issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants, and warrants upon private placement, net of issuance costs (*)


4,021,538



21,476



3,045,180








3,066,656

Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions












12,167








12,167

Comprehensive loss

















(3,771,379
)


(3,771,379
)


BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023







10,073,956










56,227










24,471,888










(18,423,057

)







6,105,058



Stock based compensation
















75,357










75,357

Exercise of pre-funded warrants and consultants warrants (*)


1,088,590



5,792



(5,792
)












Exercise of warrants A


1,654,546



10,042



4,552,132










4,562,174

Comprehensive loss














(11,054,230
)


(11,054,230
)


BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024







12,817,092










72,061










29,093,585










(29,477,287

)







(311,641

)












STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Year ended December 31,








2024







2023







2022




CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:












Net loss


(11,054,230
)


(3,771,379
)


(1,653,038
)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:












Depreciation


22,814



17,087



18,495

Stock based compensation


75,357



14,815



52,286

Interest expenses with respect to funding from related party







112,373



12,509

Change in fair value of convertible loan







504,976






Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities


5,688,891



277,600






Issuance expenses attributable to derivative warrant liabilities







247,129






Inventory write-down


114,617



33,360



12,387

Foreign currency exchange differences with respect to amount due to a Former Parent Company












(243,948
)

Finance expenses


689



583



4,021

Loss from exchange differences on cash and equivalents


31,579











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:












Trade receivables, net


(92,188
)


161,689



(176,863
)

Other current assets


229,641



(472,020
)


(96,782
)

Prepaid expenses, net of current portion


(33,333
)








Deferred initial public offering cost












(252,041
)

Inventories


(244,343
)


6,995



34,205

Operating lease right-of-use asset


135,266



48,766



(48,633
)

Trade payables


127,565



9,422



10,145

Operating lease liabilities


(134,681
)


(45,911
)


(48,975
)

Other current liabilities


243,134



(83,785
)


404,597















Net cash used in operating activities


(4,889,222
)


(2,938,300
)


(1,971,635
)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:












Change in restricted deposit


(68,001
)








Purchase of property and equipment


(80,738
)


(25,757
)


(9,725
)















Net cash used in investing activities


(148,739
)


(25,757
)


(9,725
)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:












Cost associated with the conversion of the Former Parent Company’s debt












(84,780
)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes












1,514,928

Proceeds from exercise of warrants


1,820,001









Issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering, net of issuance costs (Note 10c)







6,695,957






Issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants and warrants in private placement, net of issuance costs (Note 10b)







4,106,699






Receipt of loan from related party







245,000



500,000

Repayment of loan from related party







(745,000
)





Receipt of loans from the Former Parent Company












107,994















Net cash provided by financing activities


1,820,001



10,302,656



2,038,142





