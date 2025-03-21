ParaZero Technologies Ltd. Reports 50% Increase in Sales and Strategic Advances in Defense and Commercial Drone Markets for 2024

ParaZero Technologies reports 50.2% sales growth and advancements in defense solutions for 2024, despite increased losses.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 50.2% increase in sales, reaching $932,154, driven by a shift towards OEM integrations and recurring revenues. The company strengthened its cash position early in 2025 with a direct offering generating approximately $3.1 million. In 2024, ParaZero expanded in the defense sector, introducing the DropAir Precision Airdrop System and advancing its Counter-UAS solutions, both of which received approvals from Israeli defense authorities. The company also made significant developments in its commercial operations, securing orders from U.S. and Australian clients. Despite these successes, ParaZero reported a net loss of $11.1 million for 2024, largely due to increased operating expenses and changes in fair value of related liabilities, reflecting the costs of growth and innovation efforts in both the defense and urban mobility sectors.

Potential Positives

Sales increased by 50.2% to $932,154 in 2024, demonstrating significant growth driven by shifts towards OEM integrations.

Strengthened cash position with approximately $3.1 million from a registered direct offering and $1.3 million from warrant exercises since early 2025.

Successful launch and testing of the DropAir Precision Airdrop System in collaboration with a leading drone company and the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Achieved regulatory approvals including the Design Verification Report from EASA for safety kits, enhancing credibility and market readiness of products.

Potential Negatives

Cost of sales increased by 83.3% compared to the previous year, significantly outpacing revenue growth, which raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

Research and development expenses saw a dramatic increase of 237%, indicating potentially unsustainable expenditure levels in relation to overall sales.

The net loss for the year rose to over $11 million, a 193% increase compared to the prior year, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties and increasing operational losses.

FAQ

What were ParaZero's sales in 2024?

ParaZero's sales increased by 50.2% to $932,154 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How did ParaZero strengthen its cash position in 2025?

The company raised approximately $3.1 million from a registered direct offering and $1.3 million from warrant exercises.

What is the DropAir Precision Airdrop System?

It is a system developed for rapid delivery of blood transfusions in high-risk operational zones.

What regulatory approvals did ParaZero receive in 2024?

ParaZero obtained a Design Verification Report from EASA for its SafeAir M-300 Pro and M-350 Pro parachute safety kits.

How did the company perform financially in 2024?

ParaZero reported a net loss of $11,054,230 for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to increased operating expenses.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, reported today its financial results for year ended December 31, 2024.







Key Highlights of ParaZero’s Achievements in 202





4 & Recent Highlights:









Since the beginning of 2025, the Company has significantly strengthened its cash position by completing a registered direct offering of aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.1 million, in addition to receiving $1.3 million in proceeds from warrant exercises.









Expanded operations in the defense sector & Recent Highlights:









Both systems gained approvals from the Israeli Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA), under the Israel Ministry of Defense (MOD).









Commercial developments:







ParaZero continued to establish its position as a leader in safety systems for urban mobility and aerial vehicles.







ParaZero announced its expansion in the U.S. through collaboration with one of North America’s largest drone distributors, Drone Nerds, to promote and sell ParaZero’s products.









Regulatory approval:







The Company continues to facilitate its customers in achieving regulatory approvals for their operations as well as securing new approvals for its solutions.







The company also announced that a leading drone solutions provider, utilizing ParaZero’s advanced safety technology, secured a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver to conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations.







“2024 was a year of advancements for ParaZero, as recent geopolitical events have demonstrated the growing reliance on drones in modern warfare, both as offensive tools and as critical assets for delivering essential supplies in high-risk operational zones. At ParaZero, we have spent over a decade developing and refining our innovative, patent-protected technologies to address these evolving threats,” stated Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “I am proud of the company’s ability to successfully translate our innovation to meet the new needs of our customers and the market.”





Shetzer added, “Our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and safety is evident in our recent accomplishments, including strategic collaborations in the defense, urban mobility and aerial vehicle sectors, the successful advancement of our new DropAir Precision Airdrop System, the late-stage development of our C-UAS solution and our leadership in regulatory achievements.”







Full Year 202





4 Financial Highlights:









As of December 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents was approximately $4.2 million and the company’s total shareholders’ deficit was approximately $0.3 million.







As a result of the warrant exercise and registered direct offering in January 2025 and February 2025, and as of the date of this current report, the Company believes it has stockholders’ equity of $3.6 million.





A copy of ParaZero’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on ParaZero’s investor relations website at https://parazero.com/investor-relations/. ParaZero will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request at michal@efraty.com.







About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations





michal@efraty.com





ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 30 Dov Hoz, Kiryat Ono, Israel 5555626





P: +972-36885252 | E: contact@parazero.com | F: +972-3-688-5246

















ParaZero Technologies Ltd.













BALANCE SHEET













(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)











































Note

















December 31,





2024

























December 31,





2023





















ASSETS













































CURRENT ASSETS:











































Cash and cash equivalents





















4,178,866

















7,428,405













Trade receivables





















114,564

















22,376













Other current assets









3,4













421,919

















651,560













Inventories









5













394,193

















264,468















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS























5,109,542

















8,366,809































































NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



















































Restricted Deposit









2Z













68,001

















—













Prepaid expenses, net of current portion





















33,333

















—













Operating lease right-of-use asset









6













418,790

















8,127













Property and equipment, net









7













107,906

















49,981















TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS























628,030

















58,108































































TOTAL ASSETS























5,737,572

















8,424,917





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)











































Note

















December 31,





2024

























December 31,





2023





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)













































CURRENT LIABILITIES:











































Trade payables





















184,247

















56,682













Operating lease liabilities









6













202,563

















7,543













Other current liabilities









9













933,995

















690,861















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES























1,320,805

















755,086































































NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



















































Derivative warrant liabilities









13A













4,511,491

















1,564,773













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion





















216,917

















0















TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES























4,728,408

















1,564,773































































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT):



















































Ordinary shares, NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized 200,000,000 and 25,000,000 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Issued and outstanding 12,817,092 and 10,073,956 shares as of December 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, respectively









10A













72,061

















56,227













Additional paid-in capital





















29,093,585

















24,471,888













Accumulated losses





















(29,477,287





)













(18,423,057





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)























(311,641





)













6,105,058































































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)























5,737,572

















8,424,917





























STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)















































Year ended December 31,





































Note

















2024

























2023

























2022



















Sales









11













932,154

















620,508

















560,118













Cost of Sales





















873,861

















476,610

















337,565















Gross profit























58,293

















143,898

















222,553













Research and development expenses





















2,143,353

















636,801

















640,328













Selling and marketing expenses





















1,081,003

















487,904

















264,728













General and administrative expenses





















2,400,000

















1,472,872

















766,711













Initial public offering expenses





















—

















345,925

















389,396















Operating loss























5,566,063

















2,799,604

















1,838,610













Change in fair value of convertible notes









8C1













—

















504,976

















—













Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities









13A













5,688,891

















277,600

















—













Issuance expenses attributable to derivate warrant liability









10B













—

















247,129

















—













Interest expenses on related party loan









15













—

















152,745

















17,386













Other finance income, net





















(200,724





)













(210,675





)













(202,958





)











































































Net loss and comprehensive loss























11,054,230

















3,771,379

















1,653,038















































































Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted























0.99

















0.77

















0.49















Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted (*)























11,129,978

















4,891,071

















3,349,071





























STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)













(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)











































Ordinary shares

























Additional

























































Number of





shares

























Amount

























paid-in





Capital

























Accumulated





Losses

























Total

































U.S. dollars





















BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

























359,743

































1,945

































6,380,403

































(12,998,640









)

























(6,616,292









)











Conversion of Former Parent Company’s debt into ordinary shares and warrants













3,237,699

















19,511

















6,403,797

















—

















6,423,308













Stock based compensation













—

















—

















91,377

















—

















91,377













Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions













—

















—

















112,715

















—

















112,715













Comprehensive













—

















—

















—

















(1,653,038





)













(1,653,038





)











BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

























3,597,442

































21,456

































12,988,292

































(14,651,678









)

























(1,641,930









)











Stock based compensation













—

















—

















490,015

















—

















490,015













Conversion of convertible note into ordinary shares













504,976

















2,734

















2,017,170

















—

















2,019,904













Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants upon initial public offering, net of issuance costs













1,950,000

















10,561

















5,919,064

















—

















5,929,625













Issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants, and warrants upon private placement, net of issuance costs (*)













4,021,538

















21,476

















3,045,180

















—

















3,066,656













Benefit to the Company by an equity holder with respect to funding transactions













—

















—

















12,167

















—

















12,167













Comprehensive loss













—

















—

















—

















(3,771,379





)













(3,771,379





)











BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

























10,073,956

































56,227

































24,471,888

































(18,423,057









)

























6,105,058



















Stock based compensation















—





















—



















75,357



















—



















75,357













Exercise of pre-funded warrants and consultants warrants (*)













1,088,590

















5,792

















(5,792





)















—



















—













Exercise of warrants A













1,654,546

















10,042

















4,552,132



















—



















4,562,174













Comprehensive loss





























































(11,054,230





)













(11,054,230





)











BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

























12,817,092

































72,061

































29,093,585

































(29,477,287









)

























(311,641









)



























STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)











































Year ended December 31,

































2024

























2023

























2022





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



























































Net loss













(11,054,230





)













(3,771,379





)













(1,653,038





)









Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

























































Depreciation













22,814

















17,087

















18,495













Stock based compensation













75,357

















14,815

















52,286













Interest expenses with respect to funding from related party













—

















112,373

















12,509













Change in fair value of convertible loan













—

















504,976

















—













Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities













5,688,891

















277,600

















—













Issuance expenses attributable to derivative warrant liabilities













—

















247,129

















—













Inventory write-down













114,617

















33,360

















12,387













Foreign currency exchange differences with respect to amount due to a Former Parent Company













—

















—

















(243,948





)









Finance expenses













689

















583

















4,021













Loss from exchange differences on cash and equivalents













31,579

















—

















—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























































Trade receivables, net













(92,188





)













161,689

















(176,863





)









Other current assets













229,641

















(472,020





)













(96,782





)









Prepaid expenses, net of current portion













(33,333





)









































Deferred initial public offering cost













—

















—

















(252,041





)









Inventories













(244,343





)













6,995

















34,205













Operating lease right-of-use asset













135,266

















48,766

















(48,633





)









Trade payables













127,565

















9,422

















10,145













Operating lease liabilities













(134,681





)













(45,911





)













(48,975





)









Other current liabilities













243,134

















(83,785





)













404,597







































































Net cash used in operating activities















(4,889,222





)













(2,938,300





)













(1,971,635





)



































































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



























































Change in restricted deposit













(68,001





)









































Purchase of property and equipment













(80,738





)













(25,757





)













(9,725





)



































































Net cash used in investing activities















(148,739





)













(25,757





)













(9,725





)



































































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



























































Cost associated with the conversion of the Former Parent Company’s debt













—

















—

















(84,780





)









Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes













—

















—

















1,514,928













Proceeds from exercise of warrants













1,820,001













































Issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering, net of issuance costs (Note 10c)













—

















6,695,957

















—













Issuance of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants and warrants in private placement, net of issuance costs (Note 10b)













—

















4,106,699

















—













Receipt of loan from related party













—

















245,000

















500,000













Repayment of loan from related party













—

















(745,000





)













—













Receipt of loans from the Former Parent Company













—

















—

















107,994







































































Net cash provided by financing activities















1,820,001

















10,302,656

















2,038,142











