ParaZero Technologies Ltd. Announces First Order Under ABOT-PZ SafeAir Brand with CE Class C5 Certification in France

ParaZero partners with ABOT to distribute SafeAir drone safety systems in France, supported by CE Class C5 certification.

Quiver AI Summary

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with ABOT, a leading French drone distributor, to introduce its SafeAir parachute recovery systems in France under the new brand ABOT-PZ SafeAir. This collaboration follows ParaZero’s achievement of CE Class C5 certification, enabling the SafeAir system to be integrated into drones for advanced operational risk assessments, thereby promoting safer drone operations in Europe. ABOT has placed its first order for ParaZero's safety solutions, indicating strong demand in the French market. The partnership aims to enhance the safety and accessibility of drone technologies across sectors like industrial inspections and emergency response, with ParaZero's CEO highlighting the importance of this venture in expanding their European presence.

Potential Positives

ParaZero has secured a strategic partnership with ABOT, a major drone distributor in France, enhancing its presence in the European market.

The ABOT-PZ brand launch aligns ParaZero’s SafeAir technology with local market preferences, improving accessibility for drone operators in France.

The first order placed by ABOT under the new collaboration indicates strong demand for ParaZero's safety solutions, suggesting potential revenue growth.

The recent CE Class C5 certification allows the SafeAir system to be integrated into drones for specific operational scenarios under EASA, expanding business opportunities in Europe.

Potential Negatives

The focus on forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about the certainty and reliability of the company's projections, as these statements acknowledge inherent risks and uncertainties that could lead to differing actual results.



The partnership relies heavily on regulatory approvals and market adoption, which are uncertain and may not guarantee expected growth in the European market.



Potential dependency on a single reseller (ABOT) for market penetration in France could pose a risk if the partnership does not yield the anticipated results or if ABOT's business performance declines.

FAQ

What is the ABOT-PZ SafeAir brand?

The ABOT-PZ SafeAir brand is a collaboration between ParaZero and ABOT to market parachute recovery systems in France.

What are ParaZero’s SafeAir systems designed for?

SafeAir systems enable safe drone operations in urban and high-risk environments with advanced parachute deployment and monitoring features.

What certification does ParaZero's SafeAir system hold?

The SafeAir system has received CE Class C5 certification, allowing integration into European drones under specific operational scenarios.

Who is ABOT?

ABOT is a leading French distributor specializing in advanced drone solutions for various industries, including public safety and energy.

How will the partnership impact drone safety technologies?

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of drone safety technologies across several sectors, enhancing operational safety and compliance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRZO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First order received under newly launched ABOT-ParaZero SafeAir brand





, The ABOT-PZ





, supported by CE Class C5 certification







TEL AVIV, Israel, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, announced a strategic partnership with ABOT, one of France’s largest drone distributors of advanced drone solutions for various industries, to expand the availability of its cutting-edge SafeAir



TM



parachute recovery systems in the French market. Under this new collaboration, ABOT will become an official reseller of ParaZero’s SafeAir products in France, with the two companies jointly launching a new brand, ABOT-PZ SafeAir, to align with local market preferences.





ParaZero’s SafeAir system is a state-of-the-art drone safety solution designed to enable safe and legal drone operations in urban and high-risk environments. The system features an autonomous parachute deployment mechanism, real-time monitoring and advanced failure detection, ensuring a controlled descent in the event of an emergency. SafeAir provides a critical safety layer for commercial drone operations, supporting compliance with global aviation regulations.





The collaboration was made possible by ParaZero’s recent regulatory achievement of the CE Class C5 certification, a key regulatory milestone that unlocks significant growth opportunities in the European market. This certification allows ParaZero’s SafeAir system to be integrated into drones seeking approval for specific operational risk assessment (SORA) scenarios under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) framework, facilitating safer and more scalable drone operations in Europe.





ABOT has placed its first order under the new agreement, reinforcing strong demand for ParaZero’s safety solutions in France. The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of drone safety technologies in various sectors, including industrial inspections, emergency response and urban air mobility.





“The partnership with ABOT marks an important step in expanding our footprint in Europe by making the SafeAir technology more accessible to drone operators and enabling them to unlock new flight modes,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “By launching the ABOT-PZ SafeAir brand, we are strengthening our commitment to safety and innovation in the entire European drone industry.”







About ParaZero Technologies









ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops and manufactures smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit



https://parazero.com/











About ABOT







ABOT Professional Drones is a leading French company specializing in the distribution of advanced drone solutions for various industries. ABOT has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality solutions to meet the specific needs of professionals in sectors such as public safety, energy, agriculture and surveying. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including drone sales, training, and technical support. ABOT's team of experts collaborates closely with clients to deliver customized solutions that enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Recognized for its expertise and reliability, ABOT continues to be at the forefront of the professional drone industry in France and beyond.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how the partnership with ABOT is expected to accelerate the adoption of drone safety technologies in various sectors, including industrial inspections, emergency response and urban air mobility, expanding its footprint in Europe by making the SafeAir technology more accessible to drone operators and enabling them to unlock new flight modes and strengthening its commitment to safety and innovation in the entire European drone industry . Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations









michal@efraty.com









ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 30 Dov Hoz, Kiryat Ono, Israel 5555626





P: +972-36885252 | E:





contact@parazero.com





| F: +972-3-688-5246



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.