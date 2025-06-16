ParaZero Technologies Ltd. Achieves Milestone with Successful 50 Consecutive DropAir Deliveries in Reproducibility Test

ParaZero Technologies successfully completed 50 consecutive DropAir deliveries, demonstrating its reliability for critical medical and military operations.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company specializing in safety systems for unmanned aerial systems, announced the successful completion of its most demanding reproducibility test involving 50 consecutive DropAir deliveries. This test confirmed the system's consistency and reliability in delivering blood transfusions in operational settings, showcasing the DropAir's ability to autonomously deliver essential medical supplies and tactical gear in complex environments. CEO Boaz Shetzer emphasized the system's operational reliability and its readiness for critical missions across military, humanitarian, and medical applications. ParaZero continues to focus on developing innovative safety solutions for the drone industry, aiming to enable safe operations in populated areas and beyond visual line of sight.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of a rigorous reproducibility test, demonstrating DropAir's reliability for critical operational scenarios.

Validation of DropAir's capability to deliver essential medical supplies precisely and consistently in complex environments.

Positive endorsement from CEO Boaz Shetzer highlighting the system's strategic value for military, humanitarian, and medical applications.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements that highlight uncertainties and risks involved, which may undermine investor confidence regarding the company's projections and claims about the DropAir system.

The mention of significant uncertainties surrounding the forward-looking statements indicates that the company may not fully control the outcomes of their operational claims, potentially raising doubts about reliability and operational success.

The press release does not provide specific metrics or comparative performance results outside the successful test, which may leave stakeholders questioning the overall effectiveness and market readiness of the DropAir system.

FAQ

What is the DropAir system by ParaZero?

The DropAir system is designed for autonomous, precision delivery of medical supplies, tactical gear, and sensitive payloads in complex environments.

What recent test did ParaZero complete for DropAir?

ParaZero successfully completed its most rigorous reproducibility test, which involved 50 consecutive DropAir deliveries in operational settings.

How does DropAir ensure delivery reliability?

The DropAir system has been engineered to perform consistently and reliably, verified through rigorous reproducibility testing for critical missions.

What applications can benefit from the DropAir system?

The DropAir system is suitable for military, humanitarian, and medical use, providing precise deliveries in various operational environments.

Where can I learn more about ParaZero Technologies?

For more information about ParaZero Technologies and their products, visit their official website at www.parazero.com.

Kfar Saba, Israel, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems, today announced the successful completion of its most rigorous reproducibility test to date – 50 consecutive DropAir deliveries.





A reproducibility test verifies that a system performs consistently and reliably. In aerospace and defense applications, this level of precision is not just an advantage—it’s a critical standard. This test verified the scenario of blood transfusion deliveries in operational settings.





The DropAir system is engineered for autonomous, precision delivery in complex environments, including the transport of essential medical supplies, tactical gear, and other sensitive payloads. Its compact and covert design offers unparalleled operational flexibility and mission confidence.





“This successful test demonstrates DropAir’s reliability and proves its readiness for real-world missions,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “Whether for military, humanitarian, or medical use, the system’s ability to repeat precise deliveries, time after time, means operators can count on it in critical environments.”





Learn more about DropAir by ParaZero:





www.parazero.com/dropair











About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit





https://parazero.com/





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the DropAir system’s ability to repeat precise deliveries, time after time, means operators can count on it in critical environments. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







