ParaZero Technologies Announces 2024 Shareholder Meeting

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on December 10 in Tel Aviv, where shareholders will vote on key matters including the re-election of a director, amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, and the appointment of auditors for 2024. The meeting will also discuss financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy.

