ParaZero Technologies Achieves CE Class C5 Compliance for SafeAir Systems Integrated with DJI Drones

ParaZero achieves CE Class C5 compliance for its SafeAir systems, enhancing drone safety and regulatory ease in Europe.

Quiver AI Summary

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has announced that its SafeAir systems have achieved CE Class C5 compliance when integrated with various DJI drone models, including the Matrice 350, Mavic 3T, and Mavic 3E. This certification marks a significant step in enhancing drone safety and streamlining regulatory processes in the European market, particularly for operators working under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations. The compliance allows operators to conduct missions in urban areas with reduced documentation and expedited approval timelines, particularly under the Standard Scenario STS-01, which supports drone operations in densely populated spaces. CEO Boaz Shetzer emphasized that this milestone opens up new opportunities for safe and confident drone operations in urban environments. The SafeAir system autonomously deploys a parachute to mitigate risks during critical failures, reinforcing ParaZero’s commitment to safety in both commercial and defense applications.

Potential Positives

Achieving CE Class C5 compliance represents a significant advancement in ParaZero's safety systems, enhancing their regulatory credibility in the European market.

Compliance simplifies the regulatory process for drone operators, especially in urban environments, potentially accelerating deployment timelines for commercial and defense applications.

The certification allows operators to conduct drone operations under the Standard Scenario STS-01, facilitating flights in densely populated areas, thereby expanding operational capabilities.

ParaZero is positioned to support a growing demand for complex drone operations across various sectors, including logistics and emergency response, opening new business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and the actual realization of described opportunities.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company suggests vulnerabilities in its operational or market strategy, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is ParaZero Technologies known for?

ParaZero Technologies specializes in safety systems for commercial unmanned aircraft and defense Counter UAS systems.

What does CE Class C5 compliance mean for drone operations?

CE Class C5 compliance signifies that drone operators can conduct missions in urban areas with regulatory approval, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Which drones are integrated with ParaZero's SafeAir systems?

The SafeAir systems are integrated with the DJI Matrice 350, DJI Mavic 3T, and DJI Mavic 3E drones.

How does the SafeAir system enhance drone safety?

The SafeAir system detects critical failures autonomously and deploys a parachute to safely land the drone, minimizing risks to people and property.

What industries can benefit from ParaZero's CE Class C5 compliance?

Industries like logistics, infrastructure inspection, emergency response, and defense can benefit from ParaZero's CE Class C5 compliance for their drone operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $PRZO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, announced today that its SafeAir systems, integrated with the DJI Matrice 350, DJI Mavic 3T and DJI Mavic 3E, have successfully achieved CE Class C5 compliance. This achievement marks a significant advancement in drone safety and regulatory readiness, particularly within the European market.





The CE Class C5 certification is crucial for compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, especially for operators navigating the complex Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process. By meeting these stringent requirements, ParaZero’s SafeAir systems simplify the regulatory pathway for drone operators, enabling them to conduct missions in an urban environment, with greater confidence, efficiency, and safety.





Achieving CE Class C5 compliance ensures that drone operators can now perform operations under the popular Standard Scenario STS-01, which permits drone flights in densely populated urban areas with controlled ground spaces. This reduces the need for extensive documentation and lengthy approval processes, significantly accelerating deployment timelines for commercial and defense drone missions.





Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero, said: “Achieving CE Class C5 compliance for our SafeAir systems is a major milestone unlocking new opportunities for operators to fly confidently in urban environments while maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards. As the demand for complex drone operations grows, we are proud to support operators with solutions that ensure both safety and operational efficiency.”





ParaZero’s SafeAir system is designed to autonomously detect critical failures and deploy a parachute to safely land the drone, minimizing the risk to people and property on the ground. This advanced technology has been integrated into leading drone platforms, providing an added layer of safety for both commercial and defense applications.





With the CE Class C5 certification in place, ParaZero is well-positioned to support drone operators across Europe in meeting regulatory requirements, unlocking new business opportunities in industries such as logistics, infrastructure inspection, emergency response, and defense.







About ParaZero Technologies







ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit





https://parazero.com/











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses unlocking new opportunities for operators to fly confidently in urban environments while maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards and the growing demand for complex drone operations. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Michal Efraty





Investor Relations









michal@efraty.com









ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 30 Dov Hoz, Kiryat Ono, Israel 5555626





P: +972-36885252 | E:





contact@parazero.com





| F: +972-3-688-5246



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.