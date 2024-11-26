News & Insights

ParaZero partners with Drone Nerds to expand SafeAir Systems

November 26, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ParaZero (PRZO) Technologies is partnering with Drone Nerds. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in making ParaZero’s SafeAir Parachute Recovery System accessible to enterprise customers across industries as the company expands its reach across in North America. The ParaZero SafeAir System is designed to autonomously detect and mitigate flight risks in real-time. By integrating flight pattern monitoring and autonomous response mechanisms, including parachute deployment and audible alerts, the SafeAir system safeguards people, property and valuable drone assets. Through this partnership, Drone Nerds will introduce SafeAir to a broader customer base, enhancing operational safety and compliance for enterprise users.

