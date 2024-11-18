News & Insights

ParaZero Gains EU Approval for Drone Safety Systems

November 18, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) has released an update.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has received European regulatory approval for its SafeAir M-300 and M-350 Pro parachute safety systems, enhancing safety and operational flexibility for drone operators. This approval allows for safer drone missions in high-risk and populated areas, solidifying ParaZero’s position in the European market. The certification is expected to boost confidence in more complex drone operations across the region.

