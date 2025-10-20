Paratus Energy's Fontis Holdings Receives $58 Mln Payment From Mexican Client

(RTTNews) - Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (PLSV.OL) on Monday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Fontis Holdings Ltd., an offshore drilling contractor, has received a payment of about $58 million toward overdue invoices from a client in Mexico.

The company said the payment marks the start of payments from a fund set up by the Mexican government to support investment projects and ensure timely payments to suppliers of Fontis Energy's client.

Including this latest payment, the company said it has collected around $271 million in 2025 to date.

The company's efforts to recover the remaining outstanding receivables are ongoing, and it remains committed to ensuring full payment. It added that, while the timing of collections may vary, encouragement has been drawn from this initial receipt.

On Friday, Paratus Energy closed trading, 1.82% lesser at NOK 38.78 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

