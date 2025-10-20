Markets

Paratus Energy's Fontis Holdings Receives $58 Mln Payment From Mexican Client

October 20, 2025 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (PLSV.OL) on Monday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Fontis Holdings Ltd., an offshore drilling contractor, has received a payment of about $58 million toward overdue invoices from a client in Mexico.

The company said the payment marks the start of payments from a fund set up by the Mexican government to support investment projects and ensure timely payments to suppliers of Fontis Energy's client.

Including this latest payment, the company said it has collected around $271 million in 2025 to date.

The company's efforts to recover the remaining outstanding receivables are ongoing, and it remains committed to ensuring full payment. It added that, while the timing of collections may vary, encouragement has been drawn from this initial receipt.

On Friday, Paratus Energy closed trading, 1.82% lesser at NOK 38.78 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.