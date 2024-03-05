News & Insights

Paratek Reports Positive Data For Nuzyra As Post-exposure Prophylaxis Of Pulmonary Anthrax In NHPs

March 05, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) Tuesday announced positive topline efficacy data for Nuzyra as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) of pulmonary anthrax in non-human primates (NHPs).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Novo Holdings in September last year.

Anthrax, an infectious disease caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis (B. anthracis), can lead to severe illness and death.

In the study, a 100% survival rate was observed at the end of 30 days in NHPs treated with Nuzyra, and survival rate was more than 90% over the 60-day observation period. All NHPs treated with placebo died due to anthrax within 10 days of exposure to B. anthracis.

A meeting with FDA will be planned for the middle of 2024 to align on the final studies required to support the sNDA submission for both anthrax treatment and PEP indications, Paratek said in a statement.

Nuzyra was first approved in 2018 for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
