Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 10.2%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PRTK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $3.3900 –$5.7600 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Tailored Brands. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Celcuity Inc. CELC, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is PRTK going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.