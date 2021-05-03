Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shareholders Booked A 95% Gain In The Last Year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) share price is up 95% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 57% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 32% in three years.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue by 182% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 95% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Paratek Pharmaceuticals in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:PRTK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Paratek Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 95% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Paratek Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Paratek Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

