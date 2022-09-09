Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) most popular amongst individual investors who own 40% of the shares, institutions hold 38%

A look at the shareholders of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 38% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Paratek Pharmaceuticals. NasdaqGM:PRTK Ownership Breakdown September 9th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Paratek Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:PRTK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals. The company's largest shareholder is Aigh Capital Management, LLC, with ownership of 7.1%. With 5.9% and 4.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Laurence Lytton and James Dondero are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Evan Loh directly holds 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 21 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. Insiders own US$20m worth of shares in the US$137m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Paratek Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.1%, private equity firms could influence the Paratek Pharmaceuticals board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

