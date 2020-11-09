Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$14m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.46 per share, some 25% below what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:PRTK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, Paratek Pharmaceuticals' five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$163.0m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 309% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 87% to US$0.32. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$167.2m and losses of US$0.38 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals'future looks a little different to the past, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There was a decent 16% increase in the price target to US$19.50, with the analysts clearly signalling that the expected reduction in losses is a positive, despite a weaker revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$34.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Paratek Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 48% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Paratek Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Paratek Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

