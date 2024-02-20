Parana River's main channel obstructed after vessel carrying wheat runs aground

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo

Feb 20 (Reuters) - A vessel carrying wheat ran aground near the main channel of South America's Parana River on Feb. 17, Inchcape Shipping said in a notice on Tuesday, adding that navigation for all large vessels has been closed due to the obstruction.

"The vessel was heading outbound in laden condition, navigating with a draft of 10.23 metres and carrying 31,121 metric tons of wheat," it said.

The Parana River runs through Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. It is South America's second longest waterway, which provides easy access for ships and is a main grain trade route.

Inchcape Shipping said that the vessel had operated at San Lorenzo Port in Argentina and was headed for Bahia Blanca, where it was expected to continue loading before sailing to Peru.

Acting pilots are currently trying to refloat the vessel with the assistance of two tugboats, the notice added.

