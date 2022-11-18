Paramount's (PARA) Nickelodeon Renews Monster High for Season 2

Paramount Global’s PARA Nickelodeon and Mattel MAT have announced that the animated series, Monster High has been renewed for Season 2. The second season will consist of 20 episodes.



Monster High is based on the Mattel doll franchise. The series follows Clawdeen Wolf (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green), Frankie Stein (Iris Menas) and Draculaura (Courtney Lin) as they attend Monster High, a school for the children of famous monsters.



News of the renewal follows Monster High's premiere on Oct 28 on Nickelodeon. The series has reached 1 million kids aged from 2 to11 and nearly 4 million total viewers across all telecasts to date on Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons and TeenNick.



Season 2 will dive even deeper into character backgrounds and continue expanding on the theme of friendship.



Nickelodeon is also developing a sequel to the live-action film Monster High the Movie, which premiered in October. The digital series, Monster High Mysteries will premiere on the Monster High YouTube Channel on Friday.



The series debuted on Nickelodeon in October. It is available in the United States and UK and will launch later this month in Australia on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The series will roll out in additional international territories in 2023.

Original Kids and Family Content to Attract Users

New series, franchise expansions and a slew of renewals are expected to boost user growth on Nickelodeon through the next year. More than 40 projects are in the pipeline for the kids network, including a newly announced spinoff of PAW Patrol, featuring the construction-hatted character Rubble. Set to coincide with the property’s 10th anniversary in 2023, this new series will also premiere alongside the feature film sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The Baby Shark and Transformers franchises are also growing. Baby Shark has a movie in development for Paramount+ and an upcoming special featuring musician Cardi B, while Transformers: Earthspark is shaping up for a Paramount+ series, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is headed to the big screen in 2023. An animated Transformers film is also slated to debut on Jul 19, 2024.



Following the success of KAMP KORAL on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show on Nickelodeon, a further expansion of the SpongeBob universe is coming exclusively to the service with three brand-new movies based on the show’s original characters will be dropping in 2023. In addition, a fourth SpongeBob release from Nickelodeon Animation is currently in development for theatrical release.



A new era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-mania takes over in 2023 with a new animated take on the Turtles coming to theaters. Nickelodeon Animation will fast follow that film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023, each centering on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales.



Beyond TV content, a second season of companion podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements is in development. And in other audio entertainment news, a Nickelodeon kids music label is gearing up to launch, and a new girl group called Good NEWZ Girls has been formed, and more projects expected to be revealed soon.

International Expansion Builds Strength for Paramount

Among other factors, the company’s constant efforts to expand the availability of its streaming services internationally are noteworthy. Beyond Europe, Paramount is gearing up for an India launch for Paramount+ in 2023. The company’s FAST service Pluto TV is also making international waves, recently turning up in the Nordics and Canada.



On Aug 3, Paramount Global and Roku ROKU announced that Paramount+ would be launched as a Premium Subscription within The Roku Channel later in the month.



In January 2021, the company renewed its CBS Television Network affiliation agreement with Nexstar’s NXST wholly-owned subsidiary Nexstar Media and its operating partners in 39 markets across the country. The combined reach of the 39 markets is 14% of the U.S.-based audience, serving 17.4 million television households.



Advertisers, however, continue to face supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and many others are contending with rising costs amid record inflation, which have led to cutbacks in spending on advertising. This is expected to hamper ad revenue growth for this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company in the near term.



