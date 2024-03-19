News & Insights

Paramount to launch ad-supported streaming plans in Canada and Australia

March 19, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Adds details on ad-supported plan in Canada and Australia

March 19 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O said on Tuesday it would launch an ad-supported subscription plan across Canada and Australia.

The plan will be rolled out in Canada at C$6.99 ($5.14) in April and at A$6.99 ($4.56) in Australia in June.

Paramount will also expand its premium offering through Europe, starting with France this month. In France, the premium plan will be priced at 10.99 euros ($11.93) per month, the company said.

($1 = 1.3605 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 1.5344 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

