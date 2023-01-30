US Markets
PARA

Paramount to integrate Showtime with Paramount+

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 30, 2023 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by Helen Coster for Reuters ->

By Helen Coster

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O on Monday said it would integrate Showtime with Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms later this year, rebranding the premium tier of its streaming service to “Paramount+ With Showtime.”

Later this year, the Showtime streaming service - now available for $10.99 per month - will no longer be available, and instead will be combined into the Paramount+ streaming service.

Paramount Global, like other media companies, is prioritizing its streaming services while also distributing content through pay-TV cable providers.

Paramount Global has relied on Showtime as an edgier complement to the general market Paramount+ brand. Popular Showtime series include “Billions,” “Yellowjackets” and “Dexter.”

In a memo to staff Monday, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global president of entertainment and youth brands, said that the company will divert investment away from areas that account for less than 10% of views, and focus on shows that have franchise potential.

Paramount+ streaming services added 4.6 million subscribers in the third quarter ending Sept. 30, compared to the 4.9 million added in the preceding quarter. That figure includes subscribers to BET+ and the Noggin children’s app, in addition to Paramount+ and Showtime.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.