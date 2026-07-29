Paramount Skydance's CFO Sold Over 95,000 Shares Amid Delays with Its Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Key Points

The disposition involved 95,401 shares at $9.25 per share, representing a total transaction value of ~$882,459.

The transaction reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 33%.

Following the transaction, Cinelli retains 225,344 total shares, including 197,232 shares held directly and 28,112 shares held indirectly through an IRA.

10 stocks we like better than Paramount Skydance ›

Dennis Cinelli, Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY), reported a disposal of 95,401 shares of Class B common stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 95,401 Transaction value $882,459 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 197,232 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 28,112 Post-transaction value $2.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($9.25); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What was the impetus for this specific transaction?

The disposal was a non-discretionary "sell-to-cover" event executed to fulfill tax withholding obligations triggered by the July 15, 2026 vesting of a restricted stock unit (RSU) installment. As such, it does not represent a voluntary adjustment of the executive's investment position.

The disposal was a non-discretionary "sell-to-cover" event executed to fulfill tax withholding obligations triggered by the July 15, 2026 vesting of a restricted stock unit (RSU) installment. As such, it does not represent a voluntary adjustment of the executive's investment position. What remains of the insider's equity stake in the company?

In addition to the 225,344 shares of Class B common stock held across direct and IRA accounts, Cinelli maintains a significant long-term interest through approximately 3.4 million derivative securities, including vested and unvested awards.

In addition to the 225,344 shares of Class B common stock held across direct and IRA accounts, Cinelli maintains a significant long-term interest through approximately 3.4 million derivative securities, including vested and unvested awards. How has the stock performed leading up to this vesting event?

As of the July 15, 2026 transaction date, Paramount Skydance had experienced a one-year return of -29%, with shares priced at $9.25 per share at that day's close.

As of the July 15, 2026 transaction date, Paramount Skydance had experienced a one-year return of -29%, with shares priced at $9.25 per share at that day's close. How significant was this disposal relative to the CFO's total holdings?

The 95,401 shares withheld represent ~33% of the executive's total beneficial ownership of Class B common stock prior to the transaction, though this percentage does not include the impact of the 3.4 million derivative securities.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $9.14 Market Capitalization $9.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $29.4 billion Net Income (TTM) ($605.0 million)

Company Snapshot

Paramount Skydance Corporation operates three core business divisions — Television Media, Direct-to-Consumer streaming platforms, and Filmed Entertainment — generating revenue through advertising, subscription services, and content licensing across global markets.

The company produces revenue through multiple channels including traditional broadcast and cable television advertising, direct-to-consumer subscription services, theatrical film distribution, and licensing of intellectual property to third-party platforms.

The company serves diverse customer segments including mass-market television audiences through its CBS Television Network and local stations, premium streaming subscribers through its direct-to-consumer platforms, and theatrical audiences through its filmed entertainment division.

Paramount Skydance Corporation is a global media and entertainment conglomerate with $29.4 billion in trailing 12-month revenue and approximately 17,600 employees. It is positioned as a diversified content creator and distributor across traditional broadcast, streaming, and theatrical channels.

The company leverages its extensive portfolio of television networks, streaming platforms, and film production capabilities to maintain a comprehensive presence across the entertainment value chain. With operations spanning both legacy media assets and emerging direct-to-consumer platforms, Paramount Skydance is strategically positioned to capture value across traditional and digital distribution channels in the evolving media landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Paramount Skydance CFO Dennis Cinelli’s July 15 sale of company shares came just days after a July 13 lawsuit was filed by a coalition of 12 U.S. states led by California. The states are challenging the company’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery on the grounds it violates antitrust laws.

However, the timing of Cinelli’s disposition was coincidental. He sold the shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of RSUs. Post-transaction, he not only retains 197,232 directly-held shares and 28,112 shares held indirectly through an IRA, but another 3.4 million RSUs, giving him a substantial equity stake in the company.

Paramount Skydance’s deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery was supposed to close by the end of September. After that time, a “ticking fee” provision kicks in, paying Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders for any delays.

The lawsuit brought by the states forced Paramount Skydance to put the merger on hold until June of 2027 unless a legal ruling is reached before then.

Should you buy stock in Paramount Skydance right now?

Before you buy stock in Paramount Skydance, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Paramount Skydance wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $379,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,206,116!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.