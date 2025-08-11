Markets
Paramount Secures Exclusive UFC Streaming Rights In Landmark $7.7 Bln Deal

August 11, 2025 — 11:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Starting in 2026, Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) is set to become the exclusive U.S. distributor of UFC's 13 annual marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights through Paramount+, with select major bouts simulcast on CBS.

The seven-year agreement, valued at an average of $1.1 billion per year, replaces UFC's traditional pay-per-view model, making premium fights available at no extra cost to Paramount+ subscribers.

The partnership aims to boost accessibility for fans, drive subscriber growth, and deepen engagement. Paramount is also exploring potential UFC rights outside the U.S.

PSKY is currently trading at $10.47, down $0.04 or 0.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

