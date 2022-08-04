Paramount revenue gets lift from 'Top Gun' sequel's blockbuster success

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, powered by the May release of blockbuster Tom Cruise-starrer "Top Gun: Maverick" even as streaming subscriber growth slowed.

Revenue at the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, rose 19% to $7.78 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.