US Markets
PARA

Paramount revenue gets lift from 'Top Gun' sequel's blockbuster success

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Paramount Global reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, powered by the May release of blockbuster Tom Cruise-starrer "Top Gun: Maverick" even as streaming subscriber growth slowed.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Paramount Global PARA.O reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, powered by the May release of blockbuster Tom Cruise-starrer "Top Gun: Maverick" even as streaming subscriber growth slowed.

Revenue at the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, rose 19% to $7.78 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PARA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular