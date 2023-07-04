News & Insights

US Markets

Paramount Resources says largely restored production hit by Alberta wildfires

July 04, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd POU.TO said on Tuesday it has successfully restored all but about 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of the production curtailed by Alberta wildfires.

The natural gas-focused Canadian energy company now expects average sales volumes in the first half of this year to be about 92,500 boe/d compared to previous guidance of between 96,000 boe/d and 101,000 boe/d.

The company is working to restore the last of the curtailed production and continues to assess the residual impact of the wildfires due to interruptions to maintenance and development activities, it said.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.