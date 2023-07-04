Paramount Resources says largely restored production hit by Alberta wildfires

July 4 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd POU.TO said on Tuesday it has successfully restored all but about 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of the production curtailed by Alberta wildfires.

The natural gas-focused Canadian energy company now expects average sales volumes in the first half of this year to be about 92,500 boe/d compared to previous guidance of between 96,000 boe/d and 101,000 boe/d.

The company is working to restore the last of the curtailed production and continues to assess the residual impact of the wildfires due to interruptions to maintenance and development activities, it said.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

