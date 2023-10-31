Paramount Resources - (PRMRF) Price Target Increased by 7.22% to 29.88

The average one-year price target for Paramount Resources - (OTC:PRMRF) has been revised to 29.88 / share. This is an increase of 7.22% from the prior estimate of 27.86 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.03 to a high of 34.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.80% from the latest reported closing price of 23.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Resources -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRMRF is 0.07%, a decrease of 27.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.42% to 4,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,004K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 2.71% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 601K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 0.37% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 487K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 381K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMRF by 2.39% over the last quarter.

